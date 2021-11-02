South Africa: Sharpeville, Vereeniging and Meyerton - Three Towns, Three Different Realities

analysis

Sharpeville, Vereeniging and Meyerton are within a short drive of one another, but the three towns have very different realities. On 1 November, voters explained what they hoped would emerge from the municipal elections.

In the towns of Sharpeville, Vereeniging and Meyerton, one thing stood out on election day -- the people most keen on speaking about their reasons for voting were those who are struggling the most.

Their vote gives them a rare chance to have a say in what happens in their lives, and they hope that whichever party takes control after Monday, the new people in charge will take the time to listen to them.

Sharpeville: Emfuleni Municipality

Just a short distance from where 69 protesters were killed during the Sharpeville Massacre in 1960, and where Nelson Mandela signed the country's Constitution into law in 1996, residents of Sharpeville lined up to cast their vote in local elections, frustrated by the lack of change in their community and feeling like they have been forgotten by the state.

Sharpeville, like many towns in the ANC-run Emfuleni Municipality, faces serious service delivery challenges. The roads are potholed and litter is strewn across pavements and open areas. Residents contend with...