South Africa: Sharpeville, Vereeniging and Meyerton - Three Towns, Three Different Realities

1 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Julia Evans

Sharpeville, Vereeniging and Meyerton are within a short drive of one another, but the three towns have very different realities. On 1 November, voters explained what they hoped would emerge from the municipal elections.

In the towns of Sharpeville, Vereeniging and Meyerton, one thing stood out on election day -- the people most keen on speaking about their reasons for voting were those who are struggling the most.

Their vote gives them a rare chance to have a say in what happens in their lives, and they hope that whichever party takes control after Monday, the new people in charge will take the time to listen to them.

Sharpeville: Emfuleni Municipality

Just a short distance from where 69 protesters were killed during the Sharpeville Massacre in 1960, and where Nelson Mandela signed the country's Constitution into law in 1996, residents of Sharpeville lined up to cast their vote in local elections, frustrated by the lack of change in their community and feeling like they have been forgotten by the state.

Sharpeville, like many towns in the ANC-run Emfuleni Municipality, faces serious service delivery challenges. The roads are potholed and litter is strewn across pavements and open areas. Residents contend with...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X