South Africa: A Day of Voting - a Few Arrests, Some Protests and Glitches - Plus Zille Removed From a Station

South Africans casting their votes in the 2021 local government elections at Birch Acres Primary in Kempton Park.
1 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba and Estelle Ellis

Warnings of a low turnout emerging, though voting still ongoing on Monday night. Earlier at lunch time, the Electorial Commission (IEC) reported that 3.5 million voters had cast their ballots in the local government elections - excluding special votes.

As Cape Town voters queued at the polls in pouring rain, in Johannesburg sunny skies were the order of the day. The contrast could be viewed as a symbol of the stark difference between this year's local government elections, held in the wake of crumbling municipalities, rampant corruption and a deadly pandemic, and the polls in 2016.

By noon today (Monday), 3.5 million voters had cast their ballots in the local government elections - excluding special votes.

While it's too early to tell whether voter turnout is lower this year, the Electoral Commission (IEC) said during a press briefing at the National Results Operations Centre (ROC) in Tshwane on Monday that voting had been off to a good start with many voting stations reporting a strong turnout from early in the day when stations opened at 7am.

Polling stations had a new look. Sanitisers, face masks and temperature readings ushered in "the new normal", while some voting stations had transformed themselves...

