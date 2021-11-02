South Africa: Dismal Voter Turnout At South Africa's Municipal Polls a Blow to Democracy

South Africans casting their votes in the 2021 local government elections at Birch Acres Primary in Kempton Park.
1 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shaun Smillie and Suné Payne

As the final voters cast their ballots on Monday night, early indicators suggested the 2021 local government elections might have seen a record low turnout. It was too early to say how it would affect the results but the apparent stayaway is a blow to democracy.

Many South Africans have voted not with an X on the ballot paper but by staying away and giving their political leaders and parties a big middle finger.

And it is a decision that is likely to leave a patchwork of coalition-run municipalities across the country that will possibly have a detrimental effect on the future of South Africa's democracy.

On the evening of 1 November, the Electoral Commission (IEC) would not give a final count of how many South Africans had turned up and voted. At a press conference, they also would not compare voter turnout figures to previous elections.

But figures released earlier in the evening before voting stations closed showed low turnouts across the country.

The number of registered South Africans who had voted by 6pm on Monday stood at 26.32%. Leading the way was the Northern Cape at 28.37%. Gauteng stood at 27.17%. The municipality in Gauteng with the highest...

