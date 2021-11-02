Nigeria: Death Toll in Lagos Building Collapse Rises

Excavators from the relevant agencies were still being awaited as of 5.45 p.m. while crowd control remained a challenge at the scene.

Many workers are feared trapped in a 21-storey building under construction which collapsed on Gerard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos on Monday.

A witness told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on condition of anonymity that the building collapsed around 2.30 p.m.

The witness, who is also a worker on-site, said that five dead bodies were seen at the top of the rubble of the collapsed building.

Earlier, emergency responders rescued two persons from the rubble.

NAN also saw two bodies being removed away from the rubbles shortly before emergency responders, comprising Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, National Emergency Management Agency, and Lagos Building Control Agency arrived at the building site.

As of 4.50 p.m., no 'official' rescue operation had begun.

NAN reports that angry youths and some of the workers were seen doing the little they could.

Excavators from the relevant agencies were still been awaited as of 5.45 p.m. while crowd control remained a challenge at the scene.

