Zimbabwe: Major League to Host Free Show in December

SOUTH AFRICAN DJs, Major League have promised to host a free show in Harare, December after police barred their headline act of 'The City Shutdown' in Harare.

The twin brothers, Bandile and Banele were set to headline a show at Palm Estate, Borrowdale but it was shut down by police before they performed.

On Sunday social media was awash with revelers complaining they had been ripped off their US$20 entrance fee and demanding a refund from the event organiser, DJ Rimo.

Writing on their Twitter page the popular twin brothers said they were engaging promoters to host a free show in December to make up for the Saturday which flopped.

Major League Djz wrote: "We want to sincerely thank each & every person that came out to our show at Palm Estate in Harare last night.

"We, unfortunately, couldn't get on stage to perform due to the police not allowing us to.

"This message is to assure fans that we will be back in December for a free show to make up for what happened.

"The date we are looking at is the 22nd of December, we are in talks with the promoter & local officials to make sure it happens.

"Full details on venue & date to be confirmed once we have all the required approvals.

"WE ARE MAKING SURE WE COME BACK. BEST BELIEVE AND FOR FREE.

"We do not take the love and support you've shown us for granted."