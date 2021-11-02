Kenya: AK Change Tack, Plan Athlete Consultative Forums

Athletics Kenya (AK) has changed tack and instead of the traditional end-of-year seminar, they will now organise consultative forums with athletes.

AK officials say unlike the previous years where selected elite athletes were invited for seminars, the fresh approach will be all-inclusive and will reach more athletes.

The realisation comes after concerns over athletes' mental health following the murder of 2015 World Cross Country Championships gold medalist Agnes Tirop last month in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Tirop's estranged partner Ibrahim Rotich, the principal suspect, is in police custody as investigations continue.

During Tirop's burial at Kapnyemisa village in Nandi County, calls for an end to gender-based violence dominated the proceedings.

AK acknowledge that there is a big problem affecting athletes that needs to be fixed.

The gatherings, which will be known as Athletics Kenya National Consultative Meetings, shall be held in more than 10 zones within three weeks.

According to AK's Senior Vice President (Competitions) Paul Mutwii, AK will hold one-day consultative meetings where all athletes within a particular region will be invited to discuss issues that affect them.

Mutwii said that athletes will be free to attend the one-day event with their spouses as one way of bringing the athletics fraternity together.

Some of the topics to be addressed will include social issues and the doping menace.

"Because we want to reach as many athletes as possible, we shall be having a one-day event and it shall be an open forum where athletes are free to attend with their spouses and the coaches as well.

"It will be a marathon for us as a federation because we are taking advantage of the off-season, especially for the track athletes," added Mutwii.

AK President Jack Tuwei said that the planned meetings are being held at a time where athletes need support to help them open up and share their concerns.

"This year we had agreed to hold things in a different way," said Tuwei who also urge corporates and athletics stakeholders to join in making the drive successful.