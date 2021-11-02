Kenya: High Court Extends New-Voter Registration

Voters can heave a sigh of relief after the High Court in Eldoret ordered the electoral agency to extend its new-voter registration drive for one week.

Justice Erick Ogola's directive followed a petition from a voter, Patrick Toroitich Cherono, who argued that ending the listing on November 2 could lock out many eligible voters from participating in the 2022 General Election.

Mr Cherono cited the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the National Assembly as first and second respondents in the suit that was certified as urgent.

Mr Cherono's lawyer, Kaira Nabasenge, said IEBC had only registered one million new voters out of its targeted 4.5 million.

"We want to inform IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati there is an existing order extending voter registration (and) prohibiting the agency from ending the exercise," he said.

He argued that the 30 days provided for enhanced voter registration was not enough, citing challenges related to the Covid-19 pandemic, and wanted voters given more time to register and exercise their democratic right to elect their leaders.

Extension orders

Mr Cherono urged eligible voters to take advantage of the new window and register.

"Any eligible voter now has time to register before the high court issues its verdict. None of them should regret being locked out after the extension orders were issued," he said.

While issuing the orders, Justice Ogola directed the applicant to serve the IEBC and the National Assembly within seven days.

"The application is hereby certified as urgent and shall be served and heard inter partes on November 9, 2021," the judge directed.

Voter apathy has been witnessed in most parts of the country, with low turnout among young people.

In Nandi County, less than 50,000 of the targeted 130,000 new voters have registered, with leaders urging young people to get listed.