Ethiopia: Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Feltman to Speak On Ethiopia

1 November 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Office of the Spokesperson

On Tuesday, November 2, Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman will give remarks at an event hosted by the United States Institute for Peace. As the crisis in Ethiopia nears its one-year anniversary, Special Envoy Feltman will address U.S.-Ethiopia policy and the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

More information for this USIP event can be found at https://www.usip.org/events/taking-stock-us-policy-ethiopia-conversation-ambassador-jeffrey-feltman. The event will be live streamed on State.gov.

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X