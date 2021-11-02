Ethiopia: News - PM Called By Opposition HOPR Members to Answer Questions On Conflict in Northern Ethiopia

Addis Abeba — Four members of the Ethiopian Social Justice Party (Ezema) who recently joined the House of Peoples' Representatives (HoPR) called on Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to appear in parliament to answer their questions regarding the ongoing 'war for survival' in the northern Ethiopia,

These members of the parliament in a letter dated October 22, 2021 and submitted to the Speaker of the HoPR recalled the withdrawal of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) from the Tigray region and the escalation of the conflict that spilled over to Amhara region now threatening the people living in South Wollo.

In the letter, the PM was asked to give details on when the federal government plans to end the ongoing war in northern Ethiopia and what is expected from opposition parties to implement the plan. The party also asked how long will it take for the people of the conflict area to return to normalcy. The letter noted a gap in the flow of information related to the war criticizing the government for failing to centralize the provision of information related to the war. The party inquired if there are any efforts by the government to control misinformation of different social media platforms.

The four members of parliament also raised questions about what would be a "permanent solution" to the war which they referred to as as "national existential threat" and demanded an explanation from the PM on how the government plans to prevent such a tragedy from happening again.They wrote in their letter that they understood that efforts were being made to "prevent and contain" the war.

It is not confirmed yet when the PM will appear in parliament and respond to the questions raised by the parliament members hailing from the opposition party. Addis Standard's repeated attempts to get a hold of the Speaker of the House for comments were not successful. AS