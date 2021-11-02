Ethiopia: News - Two Young Ethiopian Scientists Selected in the Residency of Young African Scientific Talent Organized By Universcience in Paris

Addis Abeba — Selamawit Getachew Abate and Eskedar Gebreyehu Ayele, two young Ethiopian researchers were selected in the residency of Young African Scientific Talent organized by Universcience.

Trainee researcher at ICGM in France and Kurita Europe in Germany, Selamawit Getachew Abate is specialized in material science. Eskedar Gebreyehu Ayele has conducted research into miniaturized, affordable satellites and currently working as a Research Assistant in Ethiopian Science and Technology Institute.

The two scientists are part of 49 scientists, 26 women and 23 men under the age of 35 from 27 African countries, invited to the international residency held at the Cité des sciences et de l'industrie and the Étincelles du Palais de la découverte.

During their stay in Paris from 18 to 22 October, the young scientists exchanged on the scientific facilitation skills and initiatives, went behind the scenes at museums of Universcience, dedicated to sharing science and innovation. The participants also explored other Parisian museums and sciences centers through a rich cultural program. AS/Dispatch