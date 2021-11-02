Ethiopia: News - Ethiopia Tells Local Broadcasters to Terminate Airing Foreign Media Programs

Addis Abeba — The Ethiopian Media Authority (EMA), the main regulatory body of broadcast media in Ethiopia, has ordered Ethiopian broadcasters that transmit programs from foreign media outlets to terminate doing so effective October 29.

In a statement issued on October 29, Mohammed Idriss, EMA Director General, said EMA has decided that local licensees will stop broadcasting programs that are directly broadcast from abroad by satellite link.

FM radio stations that are directly broadcasting foreign media programs pose challenges that they broadcast not only contents that are loosely controlled but contents that do not take into account the current situation of the country, as well as contents that harm the national interest, EMA's statement attributed to Mohammed said.

Radio waves are very limited in the country and those licensees operating radio stations are expected to broadcast the social, economic and political affairs of the country, as well as contents that take into account the current situation of the country to the wider public, the statement further said.

One such radio station to be affected by the decision is Amhadu RTV station, which has a satellite link with the Voice of America (VOA).

"The Voice of America strictly adheres to the principles of accurate, balanced and comprehensive journalism. Our content addresses issues important to the people of Ethiopia," acting director Yolanda Lόpez said in a statement, according to the VOA. AS