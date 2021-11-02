Tanzania: Major Indices End in Red Despite Good Market News

WHAT an eventful week for the Dar es Salaam Stock Market as banks and the Exchange released their quarter three results, the cement sector announcing a major acquisition, while JATU gives a roadmap of the next five years for the company, and most of this have been nothing short of amazing news.

Despite the all-round good news, both major indices still took a beating and closed the week on the red. On the quarterly results, CRDB and NMB have shown that the banking sector is still on a significant growth rampage with even cleaner balance sheets and loan books.

CRDB and NMB recorded an annual profit growth of 39% and 42% respectively, as a result of growing interest incomes from a growing loan book and depository.

Non interest incomes were also growing especially from growing transactions that bring in significant fees and commissions. Both banks reported lower NPLs with NMB reporting 3.8% while CRDB reporting 3.5%. At 55.6%, CRDB was still slightly non-compliant of the cost to income ratio (CIR) which is above the regulatory level of 55%.

The prices of both banks on the exchange, NMB and CRDB, fell during the week by 9.35% and 4% respectively. The Exchange also released her financial results for the third quarter and a cumulative year to September 2021.

Revenue went up by 2.1% on an annual basis while the net profit grew by 8.7%, mostly due to a 28.5% decline in operational expenses.

More than 76% of the Exchange's income came in from listing fees and investment income, of which majority of both is related to Treasury bonds.

Revenue for the full 2021 financial year is expected to be lower than the year 2020 because of the one-off event regarding the transaction of NMB shares between Rabobank and Arise which happened in December 2020, which brought in significant income for the Exchange.

The price of DSE climbed 1.56% during the week. On another story the parent company of Twiga Cement, Scancem International DA released a joint announcement with Afrisam Mauritius Investment Ltd, which is a majority owner of Tanga Cement, that they have reached an acquisition agreement of the 68.3% stake of Afrisam in Tanga Cement Plc.

The indicative price announced is TZS 3,157/- but the final acquisition price is subject to various adjustments including debt, working capital and any other relevant adjustments.

The announcement has urged investors to trade Tanga Cement shares with caution, and caution they should take, because, although it is still not clear how the adjustments shall affect the acquisition price, adjusting the debt of Tanga Cement as of June 2021 from the indicative price brings the price down to lower than TZS 380/- per share.

Following the announcement, the price of Tanga Cement has jumped 9.76% to 450/- and has closed the week with significant number of bids at a price of 495/- without any offers in place.

Another active counter during the week was JATU which fell 7.35% to 630/- despite ambitious plans announced for the next five years.

The management of the company have indicated that they have scrapped off the requirement for members to consume at least 50kg of any products of the company every month after securing some substantial markets. The requirement was a serious nuisance to JATU members.

The company also has plans to launch an insurance firm with a specific mission to insure agricultural products. Also, with the next two years, it is in their plans to grow the SACCOS unit into a bank, so as to provide further credit to the agricultural sector.

This shall coincide well with the government's move to provide cheap financing to agriculture. They also plan to list both financial institutions on the Dar bourse If they will be able to pull off all these plans successfully in the next five years is yet to be seen.

As a result of all that movement, the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) dropped by 46.94 points to close the week at 3,513.63 points while the domestic market cap dropped by 1.3%.

On the cross listed table, East African Breweries (EABL) and National Media Group (NMG) both dropped by 1.71% and 4.44% while Jubilee Holdings (JHL) climbed 2.76%. The net effect was a loss of 19.3 points off of the DSEI, closing the week at 1,894.44 points.

The total equity turnover grew by 10.7% on a weekly basis to a total of TZS 1.16bln ($0.5mln), but more interesting was the almost even daily distribution of the turnover throughout the week which was a signal of returning liquidity in the stock market.

The volume of shares traded grew by 180% to a total of 2.16mln shares traded in 315 deals, that is 102 more deals than the previous week.

Expectedly, Tanga Cement was the top mover for the week, accounting for 34% of the total turnover. Foreign dominance lowered during the week as they remained net sellers.

Foreign investors accounted for 33.14% and 42.33% of the total investments and divestments during the week with a net foreign outflow of $0.046mln.

Domestic investors accounted for the balance on both sides. Market, Bills and Bond The value of transactions on the Interbank Cash Market (IBCM) rose more than five times to a total of TZS 22bln ($9.54mln) while the number of trading sessions remained similar to the previous week.

The interbank rate went back to the mean reversion level at the beginning of the week, and then dropped to 3.88% at the close of the week, marking a weekly decline of 12bps. The central bank auctioned a 15 years Treasury bond on the 27th October 2021 and put an offer size of TZS 136bln ($59mln) similar to a previous auction of the same tenor.

The public came forth in 205 bids with a tender size of TZS 157.88bln ($68.5mln), marking an oversubscription rate of 16%. The highest bid price in the auction was 104/-, up from 102.5983/- during the previous auction.

The central bank accepted only 174 bids worth TZS 145.77bln ($63.25mln) which is 7.2% higher than the offer size and 92% of the tender size.

Despite the rise in highest bid price along with the minimum successful price which rose from 97.9657/- to 98.0150/-, the weighted average successful price dropped from 99.7563/- to 99.5432/- leading to a slight rise of the weighted average coupon yield by 2.9bps. The coupon yield at the end of the auction was 13.562%.

Currency Market The Interbank Foreign Exchange Market (IFEM) is still heavy on activities as the value of transactions during the week amounted to $53.7mln, 2.7% higher than the previous week.

After seemingly a loss of momentum during the second week of October, the shilling came back with a bang and appreciated by 159 pips during the week, following a 161 pips appreciation during the end of the previous week.

The weighted average exchange rate at the end of the week was TZS 2,304.88/USD, highest the shilling has been since June 2020.

