Tanzania: RC Tasks Pccb to Investigate Unfaithful Traders

KAGERA Regional Commissioner Major Gen Charles Mbuge has issued a seven-day ultimatum to Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) to grill dishonest traders in Bukoba Municipal Council, who embezzle government revenue.

Equally, he strongly warned public officials against engaging in corrupt practices, which in turn tarnish the good image of the government.

He issued the ultimatum recently while addressing over 400 traders who attended a meeting convened by Bukoba District Commissioner (DC), Moses Machali, in Bukoba Municipal Council.

"Preliminary investigations reveal that about 234 traders had signed contracts with the Municipal Council against 900, thus making millions of shillings to be uncounted for the remaining ones," he pointed out.

Hence, Maj Gen Mbuge appealed to traders to pay their correct taxes as required by the law to enhance economic development and avoid inconveniences that may occur due to noncompliance.

"Our role as government is to make sure that these people are benefiting. We should not be an obstacle. The government must understand challenges being faced by the business community and find solutions to ensure that traders are benefiting from opportunities available in their area.

"President Samia Suluhu implements various projects worth billions of shillings to improve peoples' lives and this should not be taken for granted.

"The government had allocated billions of shillings to be used in the execution of various projects including water, health, education and mitigation of effects of the Covid-19 pandemic," he added.

Commenting, Advocate Jovin Lutanjurwa, who is also the Rwamishenye Division Secretary, advised the traders to avoid listening to quack-lawyers, whenever they have problems, adding that they only fleece them.