Tanzania's Improvement in Global Food Security Ranking Notable

L ast year I penned an essay here titled, "Our food security is wanting, let's pull up our socks". This came after a report on Global Food Security Index report annually produced by The Economist Intelligence Unit of The Economist Group which takes into account the core issues of affordability, availability and quality across 113 countries in the world.

In that year, Tanzania scooped 96th position. Surprisingly that rank was way below its regional peers of Kenya, Ethiopia and Rwanda, who took 86th, 91st, and 95th respectively. In essence, we were only above 27 countries on this sensitive matter.

It is surprising because Tanzania has been the region's food basket, now to hear that it has been outclassed even by the smallest countries in landmass, it was more than disgusting.

So, The Economist Intelligence Unit as usual came up with the Corteva-supported Global Food Security Index results this year as well.

In this report, Tanzania has improved conspicuously by ascending by ten steps after it scooped an 86th position trailing Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and Ethiopia who earned 90th, 95th, 101st and 108th positions respectively. Literally everyone, with an exception to Rwanda, in our region has experienced a slip compared to year 2020, this includes South Africa who declined by one rank, from 69th last year to 70th this year.

This index has four sub-indices, namely; Food affordability, availability, quality and safety as well as natural resources and resilience, a category that assesses a country's exposure to the impacts of changing climate, its susceptibility to natural resources risks and how the country is adapting to them.

When it comes to giving scores to countries every index carries its own weight, nonetheless it is affordability and availability of food that have higher weight than the rest.

Thus, in other words, Tanzania's improvement may have resulted from having a relative low average costs of food (which constitutes affordability) and relatively better supply system (which constitutes availability).

Spike of Coronavirus cases in the world and Tanzania's decision to go for relaxed form of containment as opposed to the popular lockdown approach may have contributed bigly to Tanzania's positive change of status.

This index's results seems to agree with the available statistics, in 2020 food inflation averaged at around 5.3 percent in February. National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed recently that Tanzania food inflation rate by May was at 3.0 percent.

This was way lower than other African countries like South Africa whose food inflation was at around 6.5 percent this year up from 4.8 percent the previous one. Our relaxed containment assured continuing food production while other countries' approach meant low food production that resulted into low supply of the same.

This year, Tanzania increased its scores to 48 tying itself to Cote d'Ivoire, which is an impressive improvement from last year's 47.6 scores and an advancement from 2019 performance in which it only bagged 47.7 scores. Further, in a year that seems to be colourful, the report's findings picked Tanzania as one of the top ten most improved nations over the decade, which includes other countries like; Oman and China.

The report - which is commemorating a ten-year anniversary of Global Food Security Index - attributes that this improvement to these countries' ability to tackle affordability, instil safety nets and boost market access.

"They have also cut back on volatility", the report elucidates, "in production and committed to food security strategies and adaptation policies". While the best performing country in the world has been Ireland followed by Austria and United Kingdom ranking on the second and third places respectively, Africa's top performing country was revealed to be Algeria (which scooped the 54th position worldwide), followed by Tunisia (55th place), and third placed Morocco (57th).

Tanzania which is ranked as number 86 in the world it is actually number ten (10) on African countries' performance. Burundi is the poor performing nation after it become number 113th out of 113 countries.

To sum up, a plethora of conclusions can be drawn from this report, but one thing that should never be overlooked is that there is nothing that Tanzania can't do and that it has the ability to advance if it needs to.

This year's report should give an impetus to anyone involved in the value chain to do more as the potential is far from being fully exploited and that availability of resources alone is not enough unless something is done about it.