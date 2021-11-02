Tanzania: Absa Devotes to Render Quality Products, Services

THE Absa Bank Tanzania has assured customers and partners to continue rendering high quality products and services to bring about inclusive growth in the society.

The bank's Managing Director, Mr Abdi Mohamed, made the remarks in Dar es Salaam yesterday while thanking customers and partners on behalf of the board and staff for their continued loyalty and support.

"Through a collective experience, we have all discovered a new strength, resilience and technological advancements to render us a better business for you our customers and partners," he said.

He added: "To our customers, we continue to provide you the best products and services to ensure we play an integral part in your lifestyles as we respond to your needs according to the changing times.

"As part of our commitment to you we have invested in multiple feedback mechanisms to obtain real-time results that provide key insights into areas of improvement. We thank you for the positive reception of these solutions and value your feedback."

The MD said, as they emerge from the post Covid-19 era, he would like to reiterate the bank's commitment to bringing value to customers in line with the theme "power of service."

The wellbeing, health and safety of our employees and customers remain our top priority as we continue to focus on placing this at the centre of all we do now and in the future.

The CEO noted that, they had maintained strong working relations with their regulatory partners, ensuring compliance to all regulations, a set-up that has facilitated them as bankers to continue to provide the best services during and beyond the pandemic.

"This was cumulated by our recent award of Award of Best Financial Institution in using ICT by the Ministry of Information, Communication and Information Technology.

"As we continue to focus on building long-term banking relationships with you, we thank you for being part of our banks growth and we value your support and continued trust in us, which remains the true foundation of our Success," added Mr Mohamed.