Tanzania: Private Hospital Owners Appeal for Govt Support

SOME private hospitals have asked the government to fully support their activities so that they effectively provide health services to the communities.

Making the appeal in Dar es Salaam, over the weekend, KAM Musika Hospital Director, Dr Kandore Musika, said the government fully supporting them would make them reach all Tanzanians regardless of their geographical locations in the country.

Dr Musika, who is medical doctor and the founder of KAM Dar es Salaam Pharmacy Limited, further said Tanzanians, who have invested in the health sector should be viewed as stakeholders not rivals in the business.

He added, "Public Private Partnership (PPP) was crucial for the development of health sector in Tanzania and government officials should look at the private investors as their enemies, but rather partners in development.

"KAM hospital has all diagnostic facilities and our plan is to make the institution a center of excellence when it comes to diagnostic services.

"We provide services without looking at the profit margin, because our number one goal is to help our fellow Tanzanians and that is why several times we organize, a one-week camp to offer free services as medical checkups to fellow Tanzanians."