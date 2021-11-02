Ethiopia: News Alert - PM Abiy Says Non-Ethiopian Nationals Joined TPLF Forces in Wello

Addis Abeba — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that non-Ethiopian nationals have joined TPLF forces in the war in the Wollo frontier.

Party affiliated FanaBC reported that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has briefed senior government officials on current affairs. The portal said the "PM has confirmed that black and white nationals of non-Ethiopian descents have participated in the war and made sacrifices with the terrorist group."

It also said that the PM has admitted "the government was not prepared to deal" with the mobilized human wave, and that the issues was being addressed and implemented strategically strategically. He added that the general public's support for the army should be strengthened more than it is now. He cautioned that the war Ethiopia was facing is not with one side. AS