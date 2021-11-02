Uganda: Conflicting Accounts As Bomb Blast Death Toll Rises to 3

While the leaders and the general public in Nakaseke District await the full investigation report from the police and ballistic experts detailing an explosion that happen at the weekend, conflicting accounts over the matter continues to raise mixed reactions.

The bomb blast that occurred at Segalye Village in Semuto Sub-county has sofar claimed the lives of three children, according to police.

While many had zeroed on the first account that suggested that the children could have come across one of the 1980s liberation war materials that could have been abandoned by the fighters, another account that the explosive could have been picked by one of the children from her grandmothers' house has left many questions unanswered.

Mr Daniel Sseppuya, the chairperson of Segalye Village, said the unfortunate incident has raised fear among residents.

"It is true that we now have two different accounts that try to explain the possible source of the explosive, but the fact that the three children are now dead complicates the matter," he said.

Mr Sseppuya added that they were informed that one of the children who breathed his last at hospital claimed the material that exploded was picked from the house of their grandmother.

Mr Richard Kizito, the chairperson for Semuto Town Council, said the two accounts should not be ignored.

"It is true that these areas were battlegrounds during the liberation war struggle of the early 1980s. We cannot rule out the fact that during the war, the possibility of coming across abandoned war material is high. But we also call for vigilance as the concerned government departments investigate the unfortunate incident," he said.

Call for vigilance

Nakaseke South Member of Parliament Paul Lutamaguzi told Daily Monitor that the government should protect residents and restore public confidence.

"It is true that many parts of Luweero and Nakaseke were fighting areas for both the NRA and the government forces. But we now have another account alleging that the children could have picked the explosive from inside the house, we need to be vigilant... " he said.

Mr Isah Semwogerere, the Savanna regional police spokesperson, identified the deceased children as Micheal Kiyinji (14), Pius Kiwuwa (11), and Shield Odongo (10-months-old), who died shortly after being referred from Nakaseke Hospital to Bombo Military Hospital.

"It is true that the investigators are on ground including ballistic experts. The investigators will get to the depth of the matter... " he said.

The incidents follow earlier bomb blast incidents last week that claimed two lives from two separate scenes including one on a Swift bus and another at Digida pork joint in Komamboga in Kawempe Division, Kampala.

Authorities have since linked the incidents to the Allied Democratic Forces terrorist group.