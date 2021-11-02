Tanzania: Tz, UK Eye Trade Growth

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has expressed the government's commitment to forge stronger ties with the United Kingdom, in the promotion of trade between the two countries.

According to a press statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications, the President revealed this during her talks with the UK's Trade Envoy to Tanzania Lord John Walney in Glasgow, Scotland.

She pointed out that the two countries have continued to enjoy long standing business relations, noting that the UK is among the largest investors in Tanzania.

"With the assistance of the Special Envoy, more business opportunities are expected to open up and further strengthen the existing cooperation," said President Samia.

On his part, Lord Walney said their meeting has equipped him with knowledge on the various priorities set by the government of Tanzania and eased his task of promoting trade and investment.

He pointed out that the information has better positioned him to encourage more UK business people to invest in Tanzania's trade and tourism sectors.

The UK Prime Minister Borris Johnson's Special Envoy said the goal of meeting with President Samia focused on introducing himself, as Tanzanians important links with the UK in trade, investment and tourism.

UK Trade envoys are parliamentarians appointed by the prime minister, drawn from across the political spectrum. The roles are unpaid and voluntary.

Envoys work alongside No.10 and the department of trade to push for investment to encourage greater inward investment across the UK.

President Samia was also expected to hold talks with the chairperson of the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

Among other things, the President is going to discuss how the GCF could increase more funds in making the country adopt climate smart agriculture in order to protect the environment and get rid of effects of climate change.

President Samia is in Glasgow, Scotland to attend where she will address the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) today.

Her participation in the COP26 is expected to bring benefits to Tanzania, Government's Chief Spokesperson Gerson Msigwa disclosed on Sunday.

During the global climate change conference the heads of state are going to agree on how each country would implement its duty on addressing climate change.

The industrialised nations have committed to allocate 100 billion US dollars to help in addressing issues of climate change in different developing countries, including Tanzania.

"So, Tanzania is part of these developing countries that is going to receive these funds because our leaders participate in these conferences and contribute and look at what opportunities our country could benefit from," Msigwa said.

President Samia is today expected to address the UN Summit, which will bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Summit on September 24, President Samia told world leaders that they should not take for granted the importance of fighting the calamity.

In her speech, President Samia nailed it clearly and called on developed countries to fulfill climate finance goals of donating 100 billion US dollars by 2025 to facilitate the implementation of the Paris Agreement.

In 2009, developed countries agreed to raise 100 billion US dollars per year by 2020 to help the developing world deal with the fallout from a warming planet.

The latest available estimates from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) show that the funding hit 79.6 billion US dollars in 2019, just two per cent more than the preceding year.