Tanzania: Mwinyi Urges States to Align Laws With Afchpr

ZANZIBAR President, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, on Monday appealed to African countries to ensure all laws they make are compliant with the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights and other continental human rights standards and instruments.

Dr Mwinyi said this while addressing high ranking judicial officers from various countries who are attending a conference to discuss matters pertaining to the implementation and impact of decisions given by the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (AfCHPR).

He said that African nations should ensure their laws do not clash with that of AfCHPR and that the countries should not wait to be defendants in court, to re-align their laws with the continental law enforcement body.

"It is not always necessary for a State to be the defendant before the court to make steps to align laws in line with international human rights standards. States must simply pay adequate attention to decisions and re-align laws without waiting for judgment to be rendered against them," he said.

In his welcoming speech read on his behalf by the Minister of State, President's Office (Constitution, Legal Affairs, Civil Services and Good Governance), Mr Haroun Ali Suleiman, the president called upon African States to implement the court decisions accordingly.

"A court, whose decisions are not implemented, loses its credibility and legitimacy. I reiterate my belief that the court was a very useful addition to the African Human Rights System and it would be self-defeating to allow this court to fail due to States' failure to implement its decisions," Dr Mwinyi said.

This year, the president recalled, the court is celebrating 15 years since it became operational and during this period it has developed a remarkable jurisprudence in many rights protected in the Charter, thus comparing to other regional human rights systems, the court has moved at a very brisk pace.

He noted that during its lifetime, the court has faced a myriad of challenges, including a low rate of implementation of decision, which stands at seven per cent.

The president was of his hope that in the course of deliberations during the conference, the delegates would engage each other openly and constructively and ultimately come up with realistic solutions for improving the implementation of decisions of the court.

"The African Court is our own institution. It is in the interest of us all, to ensure this institution does not fail to meet its objectives. There is no gain for Africa if the court becomes a failure or institution that does not practically contribute to the protection and promotion of human rights across Africa," he said.

In her opening statement of the conference, the court's President, Justice Imani Aboud, told the delegates that it was largely agreed that the main rationale for any justice system is the enforceability of the outcome of the dispute that the parties bring before a competent body of adjudication.

"There lies justification for the maxim of ubi jus, ibi remedium, which postulates that where there is a right, there should be a remedy to vindicate that right should a breach occur. This major principle of justice is betrayed if remedies exercised remain without effect on a legal situation brought for resolution," she said.

She pointed out that it was in recognition of such an imperative of the rule of law that African Union lawmakers conferred on the decisions of the African Court both the binding character and enforceable nature through Article 30 of the Protocol establishing the court.

She explained that the fact that only seven per cent of the decisions so far delivered by the African Court have been enforced was, therefore, alarming as it betrays the aim pursued by member states of the African Union, while establishing the court.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is so because states envisaged the court as an essential link in the achievement of the continental integration project contemplated by the founding fathers of the African Union," Justice Aboud said.

Several judicial officers across the African Continent are in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania for a special conference to discuss various issues on implementation of Court decisions, challenges and prospects.

The three-day Conference will be followed by a two-day Judicial Dialogue that will bring together all Chief Justices of Supreme Courts across the continent.

The holding of the conference comes after a three-day special training organised for senior editors and journalists from across the African continent.