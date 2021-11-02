Tanzania: U.S. Injects 6.9bn/ - in Conservation

The US government through its Agency for International Development (USAID) has released a total of $30.5m (equivalent to 6.9bn/-) which will be used by both private and public sectors to address various challenges related to wildlife movement and conservation of biodiversity in Tanzania.

A statement released by the US Embassy in Tanzania stated that the five year project heralded by the theme: Tuhifadhi Maliasili ("Preserve Natural Resources") is implemented by Research Triangle Institute International, a non-profit research and global development institute.

"Over the last few decades, Tanzania has lost at least one-third of its ecosystems and seen its number of threatened species triple.

"In addition, approximately 25% of the country's foreign income comes directly from tourism-the majority of which is wildlife-based. At the current rate of species decline, the impact on economic stability is expected to be significant," reads the statement.

USAID Tanzania Mission Director, Kate Somvongsiri said that activities under USAID will strengthen the institutional capacity of both public and private sector stakeholders where the USAID Preserve Natural Resources will strengthen regulatory policy and the enabling environment for natural resource management.

"At the current rate of species decline, Tanzania is on track to lose a significant amount of tourism, which would have major economic ramifications.

"Although we cannot reverse previous damage to wildlife and natural resources, moving forward, USAID Tuhifadhi Maliasili will foster sustainable management at the community and national level," she said

Equally, she said that the project will engage and empower women and youth at the local and national levels, encouraging them to participate in decision making processes, assume leadership roles and take ownership over surrounding natural resources.