Ethiopia: Abiy's Offensive Against Tigray Collapses - Dreams of a 'New Ethiopia' Arise

31 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Phillip Van Niekerk

One year after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent in troops who committed unspeakable atrocities in an attempt to crush the rebellious Tigray region, the army that he sought to vanquish is heading down the highway towards Addis Ababa. The fate of the Nobel Peace Prize laureate's regime now hangs in a precarious balance.

Abiy gambled everything on a massive offensive that he launched on 9 October, throwing tens of thousands of poorly trained and poorly equipped rookies into the fight and bragging that it would take 10 days to recapture Mekelle, the Tigray capital.

That offensive has collapsed.

Over the weekend, fighters from the Tigrayan Defence Force (TDF) seized control of parts of Dessie, a city 400km from Addis Ababa, and captured Kembolcha, with its major airport. The French analyst René Lefort wrote that in 1991 when the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) overthrew Mengistu Haile Mariam's military junta (the Derg), it took them only a few days to travel from Dessie to Addis.

Some of the TDF military leaders...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

