Nigeria: Gunmen Invade UniAbuja Staff Quarters, Abduct Professor, Children, Others

The university's spokesman, Habib Yakoob, confirmed the development, saying the victims are about six in number.

Gunmen Tuesday morning struck at the staff quarters of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) and abducted a professor of Economics, Obansa Joseph, two of his children, and some other residents of the quarters.

A source and resident of the quarters, who asked not to be named, said the gunmen invaded the senior staff quarters at Giri in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at 1 a.m. on Tuesday and operated for about an hour.

The names of the professor's two children who were also abducted could not be confirmed as of the time of filing this report.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the other victims included those who were simply recognised by the source as "Barrister John, Fidelis and Mallam Sambo."

The university's spokesperson, Habib Yakoob, confirmed the development, saying the victims are about six in number.

"Yes, I just confirmed that the information is true. Apart from the professor and his children, a non-academic staffer was also involved. They are about six victims," Mr Yakoob said.

He, however, added that security operatives have been mobilised to secure their freedom.

"They are on their trail," the spokesman said on the phone.

The victim, Mr Obansa, was described as a "distinguished economist of repute."

He is currently a sitting Professor of Economics at the university and a Visiting Professor of Economics at Veritas University, also in Abuja.

Mr Obansa is an alumnus of University of Abuja and University of Lagos, whose research interest includes Health Economics and Quantitative Economic Analysis.

His official profile shows that he has published extensively in national and international journals and has served in several management and administrative capacities within the University of Abuja.

As of the time of filing this report, the FCT police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, had yet to respond to phone enquiries concerning the attack.

Virtually all parts of the country are currently witnessing worsening insecurity and spike in crimes as security operatives battle to halt the surge.