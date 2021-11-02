Kenya: Jubilee Party Set to Hold Much Awaited National Delegates Conference

Nairobi — The ruling Jubilee party is planning to hold the long awaited National Delegates Conference (NDC).

The party's Secretary General Raphael Tuju made the announcement on Monday after a meeting of the National Management Committee (NMC), the party's highest decision-making organ.

"We are preparing for our National Delegates Conference and that is the highest organ of the party and part of the reason why we decided to have a broad-based meeting rather than just the NMC," Tuju told journalists at the party headquarters in Nairobi.

He did not however, provide further details or when the NDC is scheduled to take place.

The party's failure to hold the NDC has sparked controversies within the party that is split with one faction supporting party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta while others pledge allegiance to his Deputy William Ruto.

"The NDC is the highest party organ and whatever it decides prevails, the rule is, we must give a notice of 21 days because our party leader has a very busy schedule," he said.

As a result of the differences in the party, politicians allied to Ruto have been calling for Tuju's resignation as Secretary General, blaming him for its downfall.

"My position as the Secretary General is very important for you and Kenyans to appreciate that this is a political office I would be a very worried person is someone or if nobody expressed dissatisfaction with my work, I would be a very worried person if nobody was hitting me every other day because that would mean that the office of the Secretary General is not important and that is why I welcome the criticism," he said.

With just 8 months to the August 2022 General Election, Jubilee party is yet to name its presidential candidate and already announced it is working with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who plans to vie under his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.]

"As you know we are within months to the General Election, it's important that as a party we adhere to the requirement of the law," Tuju said.

President Kenyatta has also initiated talks with former NASA principals Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) and KANU's Gideon Moi who teamed up to form One Kenya Alliance (OKA) for them to shelve their presidential ambitions and support Odinga.

The leaders have however, vowed to field a joint presidential candidate from the alliance.

So far the race to succeed Kenyatta, whose second and final term ends next year, has attracted his Deputy Ruto who is popularising his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party and a bottom-up economic model as well as businessman Jimi Wanjigi, Murang'a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria and Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi.