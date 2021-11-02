Nigeria: IITA Launches Initiative to Empower Nigeria's Insect Entrepreneurs

The Business Incubation Platform (BIP) of International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) has launched an initiative, Insects4Feed Impact Cluster, to empower insect entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

The IITA said that the project would seek to raise insect entrepreneurs that would provide the needed alternative protein sources and feed for fish and poultry.

The IITA-BIP Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Frederick Schreurs, said at the official launch in Ibadan that the project is a step forward for BIP.

Schreurs explained that BIP would create businesses by incubating innovations and technologies and collaborating with private organisations for a sustainable market and to ensure job creation.

He further explained that the project would create sustainable jobs for Africa, especially for the youth.

The project, which was awarded by the government of The Netherlands to Nigeria, would have IITA BIP as one of the implementing partners together with the University of Ibadan (UI), New Generation for Nutrition (NGN) and other stakeholders in the agricultural sector.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of University of Ibadan (UI) Professor Adebola Ekanola, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Administration, Professor Kayode Adebowale, said any innovative action to make food available would be appreciated.

He noted that the problem of climate change had been linked to the accumulation of greenhouse gases from several sources, including livestock that are the conventional source of protein for humans.

He expressed his excitement and said stakeholders had found an ingenious way to provide protein sources through the insect called Black Soldier Fly (BSF).

He emphasised the willingness of UI to support the project and its objectives. He explained the benefits of growing BSF, which could be used as a substitute in any animal feed and reduce the cost of fish and poultry feed due to its rapid multiplication.

The NGN Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Marian Peters, spoke about the opportunities around insects, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in more consumption of local foods.

She said that BSF production in Nigeria would require good climatic conditions for local production to thrive, stressing that BSF would provide good nutritional quality for feed as a replacement for fish meal or any other animal protein.

A member of the UI Crop Protection and Environmental Biology Faculty, Mr. Adebayo Omoloye, highlighted the role of insects in the circular economy.

He said the high demand for animal-based protein has negatively impacted the ecosystem, making it necessary to look for viable and sustainable protein alternatives.

He said insects are a valid substitute in human and animal nutrition for protein, stating that their treatment and management as a good food source have low environmental impact and efficient food conservation ability.

He further explained that sustainable circularity is a step above the recycling system, the linear and circular economy. It can also be used as fuel for domestic and industrial purposes.

The Commissioner of Agriculture and Rural Development of Oyo State, Hon. Muyiwa Ojekunle, who was represented by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Bola Oloko, appreciated the organisers of the program, especially IITA in promoting agriculture.

He said the Insects4Feed Impact Cluster is another programme that the state government has adopted, which would bring about a positive result in agriculture.

"The government is ready to make everything possible for the success of agriculture in Oyo State," she said.

The Dutch Vice-Consul, Economic Affairs, Abel Neering, said The Netherlands and Nigeria governments signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen trade and economic development collaboration, noting that the partnership is one concrete project that intensified the cooperation and an excellent example of the "Diamond approach" for collaboration between government and the private sector.