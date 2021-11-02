Kenyan Film Board Bans Children From Watching Squid Game

The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) has advised parents to be vigilant and monitor the content their children consume on media platforms.

KFCB Chief Executive Christopher Wambua also advised parents not to allow their children to watch Squid Game on Netflix.

"Squid Game is rated 18 and is intended for mature audiences. Despite the childhood game references in the series, it is not meant for viewing by children," CEO Wambua said.

Netflix has rated the series as 18 on account of the graphic and violent nature of the content. "It is important to note the rating of 18 is typically assigned to programming that is meant for adults only."

The film, released in September 2021, has gained popularity with more than 100 million views across the globe. Squid Game was initially produced in the Korean language but has since been dubbed into English languages.

However, the release of 'Squid Game' to the Kenyan market has elicited concerns from parents and caregivers some of who say the children are emulating some of the scenes in real-life settings, either at home or in school.

Let's protect our children from exposure to harmful content. #KFCBonSquidGame

-- Lawrence Kitema (@lawrencekitema) November 1, 2021

Goodmove. Protect children. Protect the future generation. #KFCBonSquidGame pic.twitter.com/r5QPdBZPSz

-- Nelson Kimathi (@nelsonkimathi) November 1, 2021

Parents can protect their children from potentially harmful influences and can even use TV for learning and other age-appropriate developmental activities. #KFCBonSquidGame pic.twitter.com/bKgv7GT34U

-- @sonnieh™ (@sonnieh5) November 1, 2021

Parents should protect children from watching explicit content.

#KFCBonSquidGame pic.twitter.com/C0hYTa6PwN

-- Awinja (@JackyVike) November 1, 2021

Parents should be concerned because there was a "persistent theme of extreme violence" throughout the series. #KFCBonSquidGame pic.twitter.com/pbuZ4qFRnK

-- KabarakFinest001 (@KabarakFinest01) November 1, 2021

Wambua adds that KFCB and Netflix will roll out a joint sensitization program to educate parents, guardians, teachers, and caregivers on the available safeguards on the Netflix platform.

The safeguards will provide them with information on the available parental control tools on Netflix to safeguard children from accessing age-appropriate content online, including Squid Game.