Nigeria: 2022 World Cup Qualifiers Retired Ighalo Back As Rohr Ignores 'Red Hot' Awoniyi

Weeks of speculations over the possible return of Odion Jude Ighalo to the Super Eagles ended yesterday as Head Coach, Gernot Rohr, listed the Al Shabab of Saudi Arabia forward amongst the 23 he called to camp for the final two matches of the AFCON 2022 qualifiers this month.

The German gaffer conveniently ignored Union Berlin forward, Taiwo Awoniyi, who has scored seven goals in 10 Bundesliga matches this season.

Aside the reentry of the former Ighalo, team Captain, Ahmed Musa, Deputy Captain, William Troost-Ekong, defenders Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi were invited to camp

In the attack, Rohr placed his hopes on the shoulders of Osimhen, Iheanacho and Moses Simon.

The Super Eagles will tackle the Lone Star of Liberia at the Grand Stade Tangier in Morocco on Saturday, 13th November and then fly into Lagos for the final group game against Cape Verde's Blue Sharks at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Tuesday, 16th November.

Nigeria presently top the Group C of the qualifiers on nine points but hotly chased by seven-pointer Cape Verde who will host Central African Republic on the island of Mindelo.

Super Eagles need the three points against the Lone Star on the neutral turf of Morocco's principal northern city to remain on firm ground when hosting the Blue Sharks three days later in Nigeria's commercial capital, Lagos.

Leicester City of England's midfield enforcer Wilfred Ndidi who missed the last round of games home-and-away against Central African Republic, is back in the trough, just as fellow Premiership Everton middle man Alex Iwobi and Spain-based forward Samuel Chukwueze.

Coach Rohr had earlier hinted he needed Ighalo who was 2019 Africa Cup of Nations' top scorer. The gaffer harped on Ighalo's experience as something that was lacking in the team since he retired from Eagles two years ago.

The invited players and overseas-based members of the technical crew are to report directly to the city of Tangier next Monday, 8th November while technical officials from Nigeria are to report in Tangier the same day.

INVITED EAGLES

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany)

Midfielders: Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Galsgow Rangers, Scotland); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Odion Jude Ighalo (Al-Shabab Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)