Nigeria: Gbajabiamila Urges Security Agencies to Find Missing Vanguard Reporter

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, has called on security agencies not to relent until the missing Vanguard Newspapers' reporter, Mr. Tordue Salem, is found.

Salem, who covers the House for Vanguard Newspapers, had been missing for some weeks now.

He was last seen on October 13, 2021, between 8p.m. and 9p.m. at Garki Area II, Abuja.

Gbajabiamila stated this yesterday in Abuja while declaring open a capacity building workshop for the House Committee on Media, which was organised by Konrad Adenauer Stiftung Foundation.

He said: "The House and I had been in contact with the leadership of the press corps and the authorities that are carrying out this investigation. Since this matter came to light, I want to encourage the security agencies not relent in their efforts to locate missing journalists and bring him back to his family.

"Because I see the press corps as part of the institution, and anything that touches one touches the rest of us."

The Speaker said in a rapidly changing and highly volatile landscape today with and evolving technological innovations, the media space has seen vast changes in the way the media operates and the channels information is transmitted through.

He noted that these among other reasons have highlighted the necessity and the importance of a capacity building workshop of the committee.

Also, the House Committee Chairman, Hon. Ben Kalu, said the 21st-century media environment is dynamic and continues to develop in novel, but unanticipated ways, which have serious consequences for democratic governance.

He noted that new media has radically altered the way government institutions operate, and the way that political leaders communicate and engage citizens.

Kalu stressed that the media today disseminates a tremendous amount of political content, most of which are trivial, unreliable, and polarising.

According to him, the media watchdog role hitherto performed by trained journalists and gatekeepers such as established mass media institutions has evolved in the face of technological innovation. "Today, every actor with a smartphone is able to disseminate information and frame political issues in their various spheres of influence. The press has been decentralised with oftentimes destructive outcomes," the lawmaker said.

Kalu, however, stated that the ninth House continues to standfor freedom of speech, recognises the value of the fourth estate of the realm to the country's democracy, especially in times like this, and remains committed to protecting free speech and independence of the media and its professionals.

He also assured the press corps that the leadership of the House would not rest on its oars until Salem is found.

Earlier, the Director-General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, said legislative engagement with the media and the public cannot be done haphazardly, but systematic and thorough.

He added that it was worrisome to note that at present, the National Assembly does not have a media and communication strategy.

The director-general stressed that the Institute was willing to partner the committee, the leadership and management to produce a National Assembly Communication Strategy that would outline strategies to transform the Assembly into a people-driven, open and easily accessible institution through established and effective communication lines.

Sulaiman said this would significantly reduce the spread of misinformation about the legislature and promote high levels of participation in democratic governance and decision-making processes.

He noted that through this and other means, the Nigerian legislature can promote positive perceptions and confidence among the public, and raise the profile and image of the National Assembly as well as build support for its legislative agenda.