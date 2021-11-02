Nigeria: Bandits Kill 5, Abduct Worshippers in Kaduna

2 November 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Hassan

Kaduna — The Kaduna State government, yesterday, confirmed that five persons were killed in different locations in Chikun and Igabi Local Government Areas of the state while many were kidnapped.

Speaking, yesterday, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said security forces reported that armed bandits attacked worshippers at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Kakkau Daji in Chikun LGA where a worshipper, Yusuf Dauda, was killed and an unspecified number kidnapped.

One worshipper Musa Yusuf was injured.

Samuel Aruwan added that bandits also killed one Dahiru Sani at Kangon Kadi general area of the same LGA, and Bello Alhaji at Barebari in Igabi LGA.

In the same LGA, armed bandits at Sauran Giwa general area killed Hakilu Umar and Muntari Umar while they were returning from a religious function.

