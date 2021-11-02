Zimbabwe: Freeman to Release New Album

POPULAR Zimdancehall crooner Freeman, born Energy Slyvesta Chizanga, is set to release a new album titled 'Robbery' on November 4.

The 'Joina City' hit maker, is hosting a release party on November 3 in Hatfield, for the release of his new album titled 'Robbery, which comes with a different twist as fans await for the new album which the dancehall crooner referred to as a big project.

"This is just the other side of the story. A regular man with a big job. The biggest heist is on the way, Robbery 4.11.21," said Freeman.

Freeman, posted on his social media pages last month, assuring fans that his album is now ready to be released as he posted pictures of himself in the studio.

'Robbery rakapera kuti pee saka haaa next week mune maku viber to new songs," added Freeman.

Freeman's new album artwork, got masses alluding that the successful Zimdancehall crooner is now resorting to the famous Scottish actor James Bond's style as it got his fans, including the likes of Baba Harare, shared on their social media pages that they are also counting down to the release date of 'Robbery'.

The album Robbery sums up ten songs namely Zvichanaka, Robbery, Chimhanya, Wairesi, Don't do it, among others. The album features popular Zimdancehall crooner, Tocky vibes and Daruler.

On his social media page, Freeman shared a teaser of a few lyrics in a song that is under 'Robbery'.

"PaRobbery pane tune rine malines aya. Ndini ndakaita kuti vasarire. Ende ndinongobvarura ngoma. Abvarurwa icareless. Chero maHK vachiwana happiness. Ndiri pakuisa mari muchikwama kunge Billiat Khama," Freeman said.

HKD Boss also added that his fans must grasp the lyrics which are a teaser of his new album.

"Garai makabatisisa mashoko aya," Freeman added.

In past albums, HKD Boss collaborated with artist from different genres that include Sandra Ndebele, Nox, Alick Macheso, Mambo Dhuterere, Baba Harare, among others. Freeman rose to prominence after he released 'Joina City', a hit which masses commended him for as it became an anthem in taxis, on the radio and at parties.

Freeman has many albums under his name, which include VaBeliever, Gango, Top striker, Mangoma ihobho, Mukuru Wekambani and many more, having Robbery adding up to his list.

On his social media page, Freeman shared that the new songs will only be shared first at the release party before the songs are shared to the masses.

"So here is the release party date and venue so if you buy a ticket and attend then it means uchanzwa album first so don't be left out. MaGallis hamuudzirwe zvekuita munozviziva see you there," Freeman said.