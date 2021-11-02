Algeria: President Tebboune Pays Tribute to the Memory of November Revolution Martyrs

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune paid tribute Monday, at the Maqam Echahid (Martyrs Memorial) in Algiers, to the memory of the martyrs of the glorious national liberation war (1954-1962) while marking its 67th anniversary.

After receiving the military salute from a Republican Guard unit, President Tebboune laid a wreath in front of the memorial stele and read Al Fatiha (the first chapter of the Holy Quran) in memory of the martyrs of the Revolution.

The ceremony was attended by the speakers of the Council of the Nation (upper house of Parliament), Salah Goudjil, and the People's National Assembly (lower house), Brahim Boughali, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Aïmene Benabderrahmane, the chairman of the Constitutional Council, Kamel Fenniche, and the chief of the Army Staff, Lieutenant General Said Chanegriha, in addition to members of the Government.