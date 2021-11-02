Sudan: Death Toll Rises, Hundreds Wounded in Anti-Coup Demos

Khartoum / Omdurman / El Gedaref / Kassala — The number of victims of the demonstrations against the military coup since October 25 has risen to at least 12 dead and hundreds wounded, according to the Sudan Doctors Central Committee. The official police press office disputes these figures. Exact numbers remain difficult to assess, however, as the internet and telecommunications blockade in Sudan is complicating communications with and between reliable sources.

In its latest update yesterday, the Sudan Doctors Central Committee said that Jamal Abdelnasir (22) succumbed to gunshot wounds to the head, that he received on the morning of October 25, in Burri neighbourhood in eastern Khartoum.

The doctors report that during the October 30 Marches of Millions in Omdurman, three protesters were shot. Two of them died in the Omdurman Teaching Hospital and the third victim died in El Arbaeen Hospital.

The assert that at least 165 people were wounded during the demonstrations in Khartoum, El Gedaref and Kassala. Seven were seriously injured in Omdurman, and are currently being treated in the Omdurman Teaching Hospital and El Arbaeen Hospital.

The East Nile Hospital in Khartoum North recorded 105 injuries, including six critical injuries. Three of those casualties are paralysed after being shot, and three have injuries to limbs.

In El Gedaref, eight demonstrators were injured. One was reportedly run over by a car.

The Sudanese police press office dispute the numbers of deaths by shooting in Omdurman. They accuse groups of demonstrators of departing from peacefulness and attacking policemen and "some important buildings", which prompted the police to use tear gas to disperse them.

The police deny that they used live bullets, but say that one of their members was hit by a live bullet, the source of which is being investigated.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that military forces used heavy fire in Khartoum, Omdurman and in East Nile locality Khartoum North.

On Sunday, Khartoum witnessed a state of cautious calm after the massive October 30 Marches of Millions in which an unprecedented number of people participated.