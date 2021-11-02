Sudan: 'Cautious Calm' in Sudan Capital After New Mass Protests

Khartoum — A cautious calm descended on the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Sunday, after the massive October 30 Marches of Millions in which an unprecedented number of people participated. Government institutions, banks, shops, schools, and universities continued to be closed for the seventh day yesterday in protest against the military coup.

Sources told Radio Dabanga that most of the main roads in Khartoum are still closed with barricades - which are put up again as soon as they are removed by the armed forces. Central Khartoum in particular is witnessing very limited movement, with most of the shops closed. Not many vehicles were seen in Khartoum, and people are forced to reach their destination on foot. The sources further noted that many streets were free of any military presence.

On Sunday, the General Traffic Department announced the opening of all bridges in Khartoum, except for the Blue Nile Bridge and the White Nile Bridge.

Resistance Committees in a number of Khartoum neighbourhoods announced their support to a comprehensive strike, civil disobedience actions, and the blocking of roads.

In a statement yesterday, the Resistance Committees announced they are distributing schedules of protest marches within the neighbourhoods in the evening "until the fall of this [junta] council".

The Sudanese Bankers Association and the Steering Committee of the Bank of Khartoum announced the continuation of the strike of all employees in all banks.

The Democratic Lawyers Alliance called in a statement yesterday on the Sudanese to continue their streets protests, and join the comprehensive civil disobedience actions and strikes "to protect the revolution".

Near Wadi Halfa in Sudan's Northern State, protesters continued to block the road which links Egypt and Sudan, to denounce the coup.