Sudan: Internet Blackout Continues, Mobile Phone Service Restored in Sudan

Khartoum — The week-long internet blackout imposed in Sudan after the military coup last Monday continues, with very little internet traffic possible. Telecommunications services began to be restored after a break that lasted for more than a day during to the October 30 Marches of Millions.

Sources told Radio Dabanga that phone calls continued to be difficult despite the restoration of some services on Sunday afternoon. They also complained about the continuing internet blackout.

The US Embassy in Khartoum confirmed in a report yesterday that the Salanco satellite internet network for Internet & Surveillance is still working, while the Maxnet wireless broadband service provider has been cut.

Khartoum International Airport reopened on Wednesday, and some airlines resumed flights during the weekend.