Cameroon: Commonwealth Games - Queen's Baton Relay in Yaounde

The ceremony took place at the Ministry of External Relations on October 29, 2021.

The President of National Olympic and Sports Committee of Cameroon, Colonel Kalkaba Malboum on October 29, 2021 handed to the Minister Delegate at the Ministry of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Baton Relay that was passing in Cameroon as part of its journey to all Commonwealth countries and communities. The event is taking place in the count down to the 2022 Commonwealth Games that will take place in Birmingham, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Speaking during the occasion, Minister Felix Mbayu said that, "Symbolically, as Head of the Commonwealth, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II launches the relay by sealing a message in the baton, which she hands over to the baton bearers, and it moves through Commonwealth member States. This symbolic relay perfectly embodies the spirit of connection within the Commonwealth- a family of Nations, Governments, people and organisations." The Baton Relay epitomises the Commonwealth's rich diversity and remarkable unity, cutting across continents, religions, languages, cultures and all that could stand as barriers, inherent in difference.

Talking about the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, Minister Mbayu said it will be the first to embed a Social Values Charter, setting the bar for future host cities and delivering on the core Commonwealth Values and Principle that unite all member States. He added that the Commonwealth Games Federation revealed that the Birmingham Games is set to have the largest ever female and para-sport programme. The data that will be collected throughout the baton's 294-day journey across the 72 Commonwealth nations and territories, will contribute to research, awareness-raising, and discussions around air quality across the Commonwealth.

Since Cameroon joined the Commonwealth, the country's athletes have

constantly participated in the Commonwealth Games. "Cameroon has won a total of 37 medals, including gold (10), Silver (11) and Bronze (16)," Minister Felix Mbayu disclosed. The Minister used the occasion to announce that following the approval of the Presidency of the Republic, Cameroon will join the rest of the Commonwealth family in June 2022, to mark Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee (seven decades of service and dedication to the Commonwealth) by lighting a beacon in Yaounde.