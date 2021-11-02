Cameroon: Kette, Mbotoro Subdivisions - CERAC Offers Health Equipment, Farming Tools

Donated on October 30, 2021 the gifts are intended to improve health and the autonomy of the rural woman.

The Circle of Friends of Cameroon (CERAC) has offered gifts to health facilities and rural women of Kette and Mbotoro Subdivision, Kadey Division of the East Region, as well as a recapitulation of educational talks on the importance of the declaration and registration of civil status events in the locality. The gifts were donated on October 30, 2021 by the Personal Representative of Mrs Chantal Biya, Founding President of CERAC, Solange LE, in the presence of the Governor, Gregoire Mvongo, government officials of the region, administrative, religious and traditional authorities. They seek to improve health care in the area and boost the autonomy of the rural woman.

Medical equipment donated include drip support stands, respirators, wheelchairs, office chairs, microscopes, bay weighing carriers, a refrigerator to store vaccines, consultation lamps, thermometers, consultation tables, theatre equipment, birth materials, surgical masks, disinfectants and a host of drugs. Farming tools on their part comprised wheelbarrows, cutlasses and hoes, insecticides and other material to facilitate the cultivation of and for the wellbeing of the rural woman. A total of six health centres, women associations and other groups were beneficiaries of the gesture of CERAC.

Handing over the gifts, Solange LE said the initiatives is confirmation to the fact that the First Lady listens to cries of the vulnerable population and offers them needed help especially in the domain of health care to the population and supporting the growth of the rural woman. The gifts, she stated, is a contribution of the First Lady and CERAC women to the efforts made by authorities in improving the situation of the underprivileged in communities. To the medical team of Kette, Solange LE extended the encouragements of the Founding President who equally exhorts them to diligently use the equipment donated. She also congratulated the National Civil Status Registration Office (BUNEC) officials of the locality for the formidable work they are doing, noting that civil status accompanies everyone in the country irrespective of gender.

The District Medical Officer for Kette, Dr. Azeh Oteh expressed gratitude for the gifts, saying that they will address some of the challenges faced in delivering health care in the area. "You understand why the gifts from CERAC are most welcomed. It is like oxygen supply to someone. We say thank you and all will be used meticulously and in all transparency," he said.

On her part, the President of the women network for Kette Subdivision, Julienne Dali, said the gifts will have a positive impact on the life of the rural woman and in health care delivery. "We express our gratitude to our dear mother. It is a memorable day for us. We are testimonies of the good works of CERAC," she stated in joy.

As concerns the educative talk on civil status registration, a BUNEC official of the area, Christophe Bilongo, stated that the process guarantees the social and legal rights of an individual. Rights to a name, nationality, education, non-discrimination, protection of minors from force marriages, property, and succession, amongst others are safeguarded when births are declared and registered. On the contrary, he state, a non-registered child faces several societal risks. The declaration of a civil status, he said, provides an individual with the necessary legal protection and gives the right to the execution of other rights.

Kette is a border locality in the East Region and is host to refugees from the Central African Republic and Chad. The Mayor of Kette in his welcome address noted that since the outbreak of the socio-political tension in CAR, the influx of refugees has increased pressure on infrastructure and services. "Informed of the situation, the First Lady decided to offer health equipment and agricultural tools. This is very welcome," he appreciated while using the occasion to solicit for the provision of a medical ambulance.