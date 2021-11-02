Africa: Disaster Risk Management - Cameroon Makes Pertinent Proposals

External Relations Minister Mbella Mbella made the proposals as he represented President Paul Biya in a virtual summit on addressing disaster risk management in Africa.

The Minister of External Relations Mbella Mbella on October 29, 2021 represented the Head of State, President Paul Biya in the 1042nd virtual meeting of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union to the discussions of Heads of State and Governments on the theme, "Addressing Disaster Risk Management issues in Africa: Challenges and Perspectives for human security."

Minister Mbella Mbella said that Cameroon like other African countries faces diverse types of disasters such as volcanic eruptions, landslides, floods, drought, fire incidents that all have economic, human health, environmental and human security consequences. Faced with all these, he said that under the high auspices of the Head of State, President Paul Biya, the country has given much attention to the issue of disasters by drawing up judicial and institutional frameworks governing the prevention and management of any disaster that could occur. He further disclosed that Cameroon on July 23, 2015 participated in a high level fourth session on the reduction of disaster risks during which the Yaounde Declaration on putting in place the African framework Sendai was adopted.

On practical ways of addressing disaster risk management issues, Mbella Mbella on behalf of Cameroon proposed that States should allocate substantial resources to the prevention of disaster risks, acceleration of the process of establishing African Humanitarian Agency, concretisation of the African Risk Capacity, and strengthening of international partnership on disaster risk management. Talking specifically on international cooperation, he said, the future convening of a Humanitarian summit and the conference of donors in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea in 2022 will be a good action. Cameroon is also of the opinion that besides collaboration with the UN Office on Reduction of Disaster Risks, the consolidation of collaboration with the International Civil Defence Organisation (ICDO) whose new Secretary General is Cameroonian-born Yap Mariatou could be beneficial in the domains of strengthening capacities and logistical support.

The African Union Heads of State and Government's summit on addressing disaster risk management is urgent considering the situation of disasters in the continent with far-reaching consequences. Statistics indicate that disaster event increased from 311 in 2015-2016 to 474 in 2017-2018. Disaster related deaths moved from 31,710 in 2015-2016 to 36,287 in 2017-2018. By the end of 2020, the number of disaster affected persons in Africa reached 35.9 million up from 33.4 million in 2019.