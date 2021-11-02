Cameroon: Protestant Churches Pray for President Biya

The closing worship service of the 25th edition of the Protestantism Week in Cameroon was marked by special prayers for President Paul Biya, authorities, peace and reconciliation.

Leaders of the Council of Protestant Churches in Cameroon (CPCC) during the closing worship service of the 25th edition of the Protestantism Week in Cameroon on October 31, 2021 at the Etoug-Ebe Baptist Church of the Cameroon Baptist Convention (CBC) in Yaounde prayed for President Paul Biya, the authorities, mutual forgiveness, peace and reconciliation in Cameroon.

The Minister of Special Duties at the Presidency of the Republic, Philippe Mbarga Mboa represented the Head of State, President Paul Biya during the worship service. In the intercessory prayers offered during the occasion, different CPCC leaders also prayed for families of soldiers killed in action defending the national territory in different conflicts, victims of atrocities committed in the North West and South West Regions, unity and reconciliation in the church (body of Christ) and CPCC member churches, peace in the world and the end to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Another specificity of the worship service was the Declaration of the Council of Protestant Churches signed by the First Vice President of CPCC, Reverend Pastor Bessala. The declaration was handed to the Head of State's representative. Read out in the English and French languages, the declaration focused on pertinent issues affecting national life. They acknowledged the thaw in the political tension that erupted after the recent elections in the country and called on Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) and Parliament to take good note of the proposals of the opposition parties to improve on the electoral process. They called on the population to be more vigilant and exercise censorship with regard to the use of Information and Communication Technologies. The leaders equally acknowledged the efforts of the authorities to bring peace in crisis-affected areas and encouraged the population to be vigilant in order to protect property and preserve peace. They also encouraged the population to vaccinate themselves against the Covid-19 pandemic, stating that they had already been vaccinated. In all, the CPCC leaders called on all to be agents of peace.

Besides CPCC leaders, Christians, there were many national dignitaries in the worship service among whom were the former Prime Minister and current Grand Chancellor of National Orders, Philemon Yang.