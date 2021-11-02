Cameroon: Foumbot - New Sultan Lays Referral Hospital Foundation Stone

His Majesty Mforifoum Mbombo Njoya Nabil chaired the event for the construction of Cameroon's pioneer private referral hospital on October 27, 2021.

It was an atmosphere of excitement that characterized the laying of the foundation stone for the construction of the first ever private referral hospital in Cameroon on October 27, 2021 in Foumbot, Noun Division of the West Region by the new Sultan of Bamoum, His Majesty Mforifoum Mbombo Njoya Nabil. The excitement was understandably high because the Sultan was making his first ever public outing after he was enthroned a few weeks ago. And so many sons and daughters of Noun Division were anxious to have a glance of the new traditional ruler of the Bamoum dynasty.

The ceremony that was attended amongst others by the Minister Delegate in the Ministry of Transport, Njoya Zakariaou, Senior Divisional Officer, SDO for SDO, Um Donacien, was chaired by Sultan Mforifoum Mbombo Njoya. He is also the Board Chairman of the Baytoul Mal organization that owns the would-be referral hospital.

While laying the foundation stone, Sultan Mforifoum thanked the population of Noun, friends and well-wishers for raising on the spot sum over 18 million FCFA for the construction of the hospital. He further thanked members of the Baytoul Mal organization for their vision of development in the health sector as entirely private entity.

Earlier, the Paramount Ruler of Foumbot thanked the Baytoul Mal organization for choosing Foumbot as the site to host a private referral hospital. While acknowledging that health is wealth, the traditional ruler said the project will help in fighting rural employment in the area, even for unskilled workers. He used the occasion to congratulate Mforifoum Mbombo Njoya Nabil on his brilliant enthronement as new Sultan of the Bamoum and further thanked him for choosing Foumbot for his first official outing.

It should be noted that at completion, the center will run a COVID-19 technical department, a surgical center, and gynecology and gynecomatia department, and many other health facilities.