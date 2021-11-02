Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Five patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in the Southern and Central Regions.

Out of these, four patients are from Quarantine Centers in Adi Quala (2), Dubarwa (1), and Adi-Keih (1); Southern Region. The last patient is from a Testing Center in Asmara, Central Region.

Accordingly, the total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,839.

The total number of recovered patients stands at 6,732 while the number of deaths at 45.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

01 November 2021