Tunis/Tunisia — Thirteen more COVID-19 infections were logged in Bizerte over the last 24 hours, the localh health directorate said Monday.

The caseload in the governorate now stands at 29, 813 infections, including 28,551 recoveries and 1,195 deaths, said member of the health vigilance unit at the local health directorate Salwa Mchirgui.

Figures show 472,477 people were vaccinated so far, including 223, 377 who received two doses and 6,165 who were given a third shot.