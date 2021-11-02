Egypt: Rafah Terminal Remains Open to Let in Stranded, Aid

1 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian authorities on Monday continued opening the Rafah border crossing on both sides upon the directives of the political leadership.

The measure is meant to facilitate the crossing of stranded Palestinians and the entry of aid and construction materials into the Gaza Strip.

The authorities responsible for managing the terminal said administrative and technical staff are on hand to speed up the completion of transit procedures and the entry of relief aid and reconstruction materials into the Palestinian enclave.

The crossing has been operating exceptionally since May 16 to receive wounded and humanitarian cases and allow for the passage of humanitarian aid supplies to the Palestinians, in addition to the crossing of people on both sides.

