Libya's 5+5 Commission Thanks Egypt for Hosting Meetings of Representatives of Libya's Neighbors

The 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission thanked Egypt on Monday for hosting a meeting in the presence of the UN mission and representatives of the neighboring Libyan countries to coordinate on the removal of African mercenaries from Libyan lands.

The commission agreed with representatives of Libya's neighbors to coordinate on the exit of foreign fighters from the Libyan territories, an agreement that comes in line with the outcome of the commission meeting in Geneva on October 8 where the commision members adopted a roadmap on the importance of the departure of all foreign troops and mercenaries fom Libya.

The 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission on Sunday discussed in Cairo with representatives of Libya's neighboring countries (Sudan, Chad, Niger), the establishment of a coordination mechanism on the withdrawal of all mercenaries and foreign fighters from Libya.

The meetings were held under the auspices of United Nations Special Envoy for Libya Ján Kubiš.

A state of optimism prevailed in the meetings as the viewpoints of all parties were reviewed.

During the meetings, participants affirmed the need to establish permanent and effective communication channels to find a common ground on the departure of all foreign fighters and mercenaries from the Libyan territories as a first step to guarantee the stability of Libya and all neighboring countries.

Represenatives of Chad, Sudan and Niger expressed readiness to coordinate and cooperate on the departure of all mercenaries and foreign troops from Libya to their countries and to guarantee they do not return to the Libyan territories.