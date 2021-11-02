Egypt: President Sisi Meets Lebanese PM

1 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi met on Monday with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on the sidelines of the UN COP 26, held in Glasgow, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi arrived on Sunday 31/10/2021 to Britain to participate in the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) for the heads of state and government that will be held on the 1st and 2nd of November in Glasgow.

President El-Sisi's participation in the climate summit fulfils the invitation of British Prime Minister, Mr. Boris Johnson, whose country is the president of the current summit. This is in light of the significant role that Egypt plays both regionally and internationally within the framework of climate change negotiations.

