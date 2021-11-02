Egypt Adopts Comprehensive System for Local Economic Development

Local Development Minister Mahmoud Shaarawi said Saturday the Egyptian state seeks to sustainably launch a comprehensive system for local economic development nationwide and to promote promising investment opportunities in each governorate.

Addressing the World Cities Day Conference in Luxor, the minister cited unremitting efforts undertaken by the Egyptian government on the urban development file, especially the development of the capitals of cities, and working on a sustainable system to reduce the imbalance development rates among Egyptian cities.

The "sustainable cities" concept is related to a governance system that ensures the efficiency of decisions taken by the local authorities, in a way that ensures that the needs of citizens are met, in light of the available resources, he added.

"Unplanned growth is one of the most serious challenges facing sustainable urban development in Egypt. The Egyptian government has adopted an integrated strategy to improve slums, intending to develop degraded slums, dealing with unplanned areas, and limiting the expansion of existing slums," the minister said.

Under the New Republic framework, the government focuses on linking the local regions to the development foundations to achieve sustainable growth that improves the quality of life of citizens and provides local and sustainable job opportunities, he added.

The Egyptian government is also working, in cooperation with development partners, to implement an integrated plan for the development of Upper Egypt, Shaarawi said.