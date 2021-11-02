Egypt: Industrial Complexes 'Egypt Citadels' for Industrial Integration Support State's Strategy

The Cabinet's media center asserted that the Egyptian state has adopted an integrated plan and a strategic approach to create a luring climate for industrial investment in the various governorates through establishing diverse and integrated industrial complexes as part of the state's vision for expanding the local production and encouraging local and foreign investments.

The Egyptian Cabinet has released an infographic detailing the country's industrial complexes and their influential role in achieving industrial integration and supporting the state's strategy to expand the local manufacturing.

The report said the number of complexes implemented increased by 57.9 percent to reach to 30 complexes in 2021 compared with 19 ones in 2013.

It also underlined the importance of expansion in the establishment of industrial complexes with the aim of backing the local industry and creating thousands of job opportunities for youths, in addition to meeting the needs of the Egyptian market from the various advanced technologies and achieving industrial integration between the big and small factories.

The report also noted the industrial complexes' plan has taken into consideration the geographical distribution nationwide, citing the establishment of 17 industrial complexes in 15 governorates at a total cost of EGP 10 billion which helped in providing 48,000 direct job opportunities.