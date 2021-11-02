Gambia: Red Star FC, Dieggo FC Share Spoils in Gunjur Nawetan

Red Star FC and Dieggo FC on Saturday shared spoils in the on-going Gunjur 'nawetan' following their goalless draw in their Group A clash played at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School Field.

Both sides needed a victory to fancy their chances of reaching the quarter-finals of Gunjur wet season biggest football jamboree after slipping to Ecomog FC in their previous group matches.

Red Star FC and Dieggo FC created some goal scoring opportunities but failed to capitalise on their limited goal scoring chances thus the match ended goalless.

The draw moved Red Star FC to third-place in Group A with 4 points, while Dieggo boys are fourth-place in Group A with 4 points after four group matches.

Red Star FC need to overcome Falcons FC in their final Group A match to sail to the quarter-finals of Gunjur rainy season biggest football fiesta.