Gambia Women's Volleyball Team Off for Training Camp in Dubai

Gambia Women's Volleyball team yesterday, Sunday, left the country for a 17-day training camp in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The training camp was secured by Goodwill Ambassador for Sport Tijan Jaiteh, former Gambian international footballer in collaboration with his partners (Dubai Sports Minister).

A total of 13 players and coaches left the Banjul on Sunday for the training programme in Dubai.

The project provided the air tickets for the players and coaches as well as accommodations and US$200 for each as pocket money for the training camp.

Speaking at the farewell ceremony for the players on Saturday, representative of the National Sports Council, Ebou Secka, congratulated the players' parents for the support given to their children to do sports, adding that sports is now not seen only as entertainment, rather it is also seen as a business.

He thanked the Ambassador Jaiteh for such important project, while advising the players to take the training camp seriously

Tijan Jaiteh, Goodwill Ambassador for Sports expressed delights with his partners (the Dubai Sports Minister) for collaborating with him to create such project and opportunity in the volleyball sports.

"I want to advise the players to take up the training seriously. This is a project which is geared towards opening doors and also develop careers for players," he told beneficiaries.

Ambassador Jaiteh thanked The Gambia government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports and National Sports Council for supporting the project.

Bai Dodou Jallow, president of The Gambia Volleyball Federation expressed delights for what he described as a very important project for The Gambia Volleyball Federation, noting that the project will help their process of building a new national female team.

He said they initially selected over 30 players, before streaming it down to 13 players.

"This is the first outing for the newly selected national team players. They will be trained by Italian national volleyball team coach together with other coaches in Dubai."

He added the project will prepare beneficiary players for high-level performance, adding that the expectation for the project is very high.

"We really want to build a national team that is going to win medals and be on the podium for The Gambia. I want to assure the parents that this is a fantastic opportunity for your children."

He told parents that the project will help excel their children to be national and international volleyball players. He also advised and encouraged travelling players to take their training seriously and make the country proud.

Musa Kassa Taal, former volleyball federation president, expressed delights over what he described as a milestone project, which is geared towards the development of volleyball and its players.

He said they believed this will be one of many projects which will help in the development of volleyball sports in the country.