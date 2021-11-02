Gambia for All Party Endorses UDP

The leader for Gambia For All (GAF) party, Bakary Bunja Dabo has endorsed the United Democratic Party (UDP) for the December presidential election.

The endorsement is contained in a Memorandum of Understanding signed by both parties at the UDP leader's office on Saturday.

With the signing of this MoU, the former Gambian Vice President Bakary Bunja Dabo fondly called BB Dabo, will not be contesting for president in December as his GFA party agreed to rally behind UDP and its leader Ousainu Darboe

"By this Memorandum, the United Democratic Party and Gambia for All pursuant to their shared desire to bring about change for better in the country and in keeping with the genuine aspirations of our people, in which the Gambia For All agrees to endorse the United Democratic Party's candidate in the forthcoming December 04 elections."

"In the context of the said Memorandum, Gambia For All accepts to desist from sponsoring a candidate to contest the said elections, but to instead endorse the candidate sponsored by the UDP.

"Within the framework of the stated Memorandum, the UDP and GFA commit to work together and vigorously campaign for the victory of the UDP candidate, who, for the purpose of the said election effectively becomes the candidate of both parties. To that end, the parties agree to form a dedicated ad hoc team for coordinating plans and field operations.

"That in the same spirit of the Memorandum, UDP and GFA agree, that in the event of electoral victory, to participate effectively in any government set up which of necessity shall be inclusive, without prejudice to the exercise of the prerogatives accruing by law to the President or other appointing authorities.

That in the spirit of the MoU, the parties agree to share and respect the fundamental values and principles of generally accepted norms of good governance."