Gambia: Activista Holds 6th National Youth Convergence

Activista, The Gambia, a youth led civil society organisation that works to promote meaningful participation of young men and women in decision making processes at all levels on Tuesday held the 6th edition of the National Youth Convergence at Football Hotel in Yundum under the theme: "Youth For Transformative Change and Development."

Activista, The Gambia, is also a network that promotes social justice, eradication of poverty, and inequality in Gambian society.

The youth convergencesought to bring young people nationwide together to discuss, highlight and identify issues affecting them, with the objective of proffering remedies to those issues.

Saiba Susso, Activista Board Chairman in his remarks during the opening challenged young people of The Gambia to not allow to be used as tools for violence.

"We are certain that active engagement of young people is central in the fight against poverty, youth unemployment, suppression and all forms of injustices. He therefore called on young people throughout the countryto remain focused, exert pressure on duty bearers for structural changes through influencing policies in their favour.

The platform he said had proven to be one that yields and amplifies the voice of young people and an opportunity to build the confidence of young people.

He also urged young people to continue to work by the principles of democracy and human rights, freedom of speech and seize every opportunity made available to them in order to make The Gambia a great nation.

Alhagie S. Nyang, National Coordinator for Activista said the convergence availed young people the opportunity and platform to come together, learn and share experience on how to propel youth activities in the country.

He said the event came at the right moment as the country prepares for the Presidential elections, noting that the full participation of young people is integral in ensuring successful and peaceful elections.

Tabou Sarr-Njie, on behalf of the Executive Director of Actionaid, The Gambia, said the convergence demonstrates the readiness of young people to take the mantle of leadership into their hands.